Mahindra looking at delivery 7000 units of the Scorpio-N within 10 days

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is back in the news again and this time around it looks positive for those who have booked the car. Bookings had opened last month and at that time, the automaker had said that deliveries will be on September 26. Now they have officially said that in a period of September 26-October 5, the first 7000 owners will get possession of the new Scorpio-N.

In an official statement, the automaker said that deliveries for the first 25,000 bookings will be issued through their CRM channels from August 31, while deliveries beyond the first 7000 will get their dates within the next one week.They added that the average waiting time for the first 25,000 Scorpio-N will be four months.

Commenting on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to rolling out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N will help us achieve the deliveries faster.”

Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

