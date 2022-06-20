Kia Motors India sells 1.5 lakh units of Sonet in two years

Kia, the South Korean automaker, has achieved the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone for the Sonet within just two years of its market launch. The Sonet represents 32 per cent of the overall brand sales and 15 per cent of the overall sub-four metre SUV segment sales. That said, the 2022 Sonet was launched in India a couple of months ago.

According to Kia, over these years, 26 per cent of customers have preferred the top-spec variants of the Sonet, irrespective of the powertrain. On the other hand, 25 per cent picked iMT transmission, 22 per cent chose automatic gearbox, while 44 per cent of its sales came solely from the diesel variants. Meanwhile, Aurora Black Pearl and Glacier White Pearl are the most popular paint options, constituting 44 per cent of total sales.

The 2022 Sonet continues to be powered by three different powertrains: a 1.0-litre, turbo, three-cylinder petrol motor delivering 117bhp/172Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 81bhp/115Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit making 112bhp/250Nm of torque. The engines are coupled with various gearboxes, namely a five-speed manual, six-speed manual/automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and iMT.

