BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

BMW India has launched the locally-assembled 5 Series facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The bookings can be made online or at dealerships across the country. The customers with online bookings till 24 June, 2021 will receive a discount of up to 50 per cent on a select range of M Performance accessories. The new 5 Series is available in trim trims – 530i M Sport (Rs 62.90 lakh), 520d Luxury Line (63.90 lakh), and 530d M Sport (Rs 71.90 lakh).

The exterior of the 2021 5 Series facelift gets the much needed fresh look. The signature kidney grille is now sharper and is flanked by the sleeker and modern adaptive LED headlamps with dual L-shaped DRLs. Similarly, the LED tail lamps are now slimmer and the L-shape further gives it a sporty stance. Adding to the appeal is the smoke glass area that makes it stand out from the masses.

While the changes in the exterior were a handful, the interior of the new 5 Series gets significant revision. The 530i M Sport gets the perforated Sensatec upholstery while the 520d Luxury Line offers Dakota leather and the top-spec 530d gets the more premium Nappa leather with diamond stitching. The cabin gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system that is now powered by BMW’s 7.0 system with 3D navigation and gesture control. Other notable features include ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, and a display key.

Under the long bonnet, the 5 Series facelift is available with three powertrain options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine puts out 248bhp/350Nm torque, the 2.0-litre oil burner is tuned to produce 188bhp/400Nm torque and then there is the potent 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel motor that churns out 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is a standard across the range.

