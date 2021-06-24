Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 24 June 2021,15:08 PM IST

      BMW India has launched the locally-assembled 5 Series facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The bookings can be made online or at dealerships across the country. The customers with online bookings till 24 June, 2021 will receive a discount of up to 50 per cent on a select range of M Performance accessories. The new 5 Series is available in trim trims – 530i M Sport (Rs 62.90 lakh), 520d Luxury Line (63.90 lakh), and 530d M Sport (Rs 71.90 lakh).

      Front View

      The exterior of the 2021 5 Series facelift gets the much needed fresh look. The signature kidney grille is now sharper and is flanked by the sleeker and modern adaptive LED headlamps with dual L-shaped DRLs. Similarly, the LED tail lamps are now slimmer and the L-shape further gives it a sporty stance. Adding to the appeal is the smoke glass area that makes it stand out from the masses. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      While the changes in the exterior were a handful, the interior of the new 5 Series gets significant revision. The 530i M Sport gets the perforated Sensatec upholstery while the 520d Luxury Line offers Dakota leather and the top-spec 530d gets the more premium Nappa leather with diamond stitching. The cabin gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system that is now powered by BMW’s 7.0 system with 3D navigation and gesture control. Other notable features include ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, and a display key.

      Right Side View

      Under the long bonnet, the 5 Series facelift is available with three powertrain options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine puts out 248bhp/350Nm torque, the 2.0-litre oil burner is tuned to produce 188bhp/400Nm torque and then there is the potent 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel motor that churns out 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is a standard across the range.

      BMW 5 Series ₹ 62.90 Lakh Onwards
      All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
      BMW | 5-series | BMW 5-Series

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 21:57:09

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 14:00:59

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      By Jay Shah06/23/2021 19:44:50

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      By Jay Shah06/22/2021 22:01:41

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      By Jay Shah06/21/2021 18:53:21

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      By Jay Shah06/21/2021 18:34:19

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      By Jay Shah06/20/2021 12:58:09

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      ₹ 2.17 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      McLaren GT

      McLaren GT

      ₹ 3.72 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      4 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      14 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      15 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      16 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      18 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      19 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News