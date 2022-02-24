Mini Cooper SE launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

Mini has launched its first electric vehicle in the country today, the Cooper SE with a price tag of Rs 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the three-door hatch commenced a few months back and all the CBU units were sold out in the pre-launch phase. The deliveries will begin from March 2022.

First things first, the Mini Cooper SE is powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 181bhp and 270Nm torque. Mini claims a pure electric range of 270km on a single charge and the charging options include a 50kW DC charger, a 11kW AC charger, and a 2.3kW AC charger.

The exterior highlights of the Cooper SE are the exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels, a blanked-out front grille, yellow highlights on ORVMs and the front grille, and a black roof that is offered as standard. The Mini Cooper SE is available in four exterior shades - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

The electric Mini’s cabin is as loaded as its ICE counterpart. This includes features such as a 5.5-inch coloured MID, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, Harmon Kardon sound system, and vibrant yellow accents on the gear lever, door pads, and the start/stop toggle switch.

