      Mini Cooper SE launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 24 February 2022,13:50 PM IST

      Mini has launched its first electric vehicle in the country today, the Cooper SE with a price tag of Rs 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the three-door hatch commenced a few months back and all the CBU units were sold out in the pre-launch phase. The deliveries will begin from March 2022. 

      MINI Cooper SE Right Front Three Quarter

      First things first, the Mini Cooper SE is powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 181bhp and 270Nm torque. Mini claims a pure electric range of 270km on a single charge and the charging options include a 50kW DC charger, a 11kW AC charger, and a 2.3kW AC charger. 

      MINI Cooper SE Right Side View

      The exterior highlights of the Cooper SE are the exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels, a blanked-out front grille, yellow highlights on ORVMs and the front grille, and a black roof that is offered as standard. The Mini Cooper SE is available in four exterior shades - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

      MINI Cooper SE Front Row Seats

      The electric Mini’s cabin is as loaded as its ICE counterpart. This includes features such as a 5.5-inch coloured MID, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, Harmon Kardon sound system, and vibrant yellow accents on the gear lever, door pads, and the start/stop toggle switch. 

      All Popular Cars