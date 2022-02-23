  • Type your location
      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 23 February 2022,19:53 PM IST

      Tata’s latest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV is now also available in the Kaziranga edition. The Punch Kaziranga Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be had in four trims – Creative (MT), Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT, and Creative AMT-iRA. 

      The newly launched, Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition gets all-new earthly beige leatherette upholstery, piano black door trim, and earthy beige tri-arrow finish dashboard mid pad. As for the exterior, the vehicle is available in grassland beige bodycolour with granite black roof rails, piano black humanity line front grille, and jet black 16-inch alloy wheels. 

      Additionally, as seen in the remaining Kaziranga Edition SUVs, the Punch also gets new Satin Black Rhino Mascot on the front fender and embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests. Mechanically, the Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition continues to be powered by the existing engine options. 

      The ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the Punch Kaziranga Edition are as follows –

      Creative – Rs 8,58,900

      Creative-iRA – Rs 8,88,900

      Creative AMT – Rs 9,18,900

      Creative-iRA AMT – Rs 9,48,900

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition to be available in four trims – Creative (MT), Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT, and Creative AMT-iRA.

