MG Motor India collaborates with Attero for recycling of EV batteries

MG Motor India has partnered with Attero for the recycling of EV batteries in India. Attero, based in Noida, is believed to be the country’s leading electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider that deals in battery end-of-use management. Under the partnership, the Li-ion batteries in the ZS EV will be recycled for reuse after their end-of-life.

Speaking to the media, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery's end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimise the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy.”

Adding to it, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Attero, said, “More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies. We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles.”

MG ZS EV ₹ 21.00 Lakh Onwards

