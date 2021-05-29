Please Tell Us Your City

      Fourth-generation Skoda Octavia expected India launch on 10 June

      Nikhil Puthran

      Saturday 29 May 2021,16:31 PM IST

      Recently we had revealed that Scandinavian automaker, Skoda has been planning on launching the fourth-generation Octavia in India in June 2021. This time around, media reports reveal that Skoda dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new Octavia ahead of its India launch on 10 June, 2021. 

      The upcoming sedan will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that puts out 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, TPMS, ISOFIX, and more. 

      As for the exterior, the new model features the latest design language and has also outgrown its predecessor in terms of proportions. The vehicle features a butterfly-shaped front grille with sleek vertical slats that complement the LED headlamps. As for the interior, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel, all-digital instrument cluster, floating infotainment system, leather upholstery, and more.

      MG Motor India collaborates with Attero for recycling of EV batteries

      Fourth-generation Skoda Octavia expected India launch on 10 June

      India-bound Tata HBX crossover spied

      Nissan India contributes over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief

      Kia surpasses four million production milestone in Europe

      Kia India introduces 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' for Carnival customers

      Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces comprehensive relief measures for its employees

