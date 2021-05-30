Please Tell Us Your City

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV in works

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Sunday 30 May 2021,12:20 PM IST

      Toyota’s Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have spawned off Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and the Vitara Brezza respectively, under the cross badging agreement between both the companies. This time around Toyota badged Wagon R was spied testing in India. As seen in the images, the vehicle misses out on the regular exhaust setup, thereby highlighting the possibility of a Toyota EV in the works. 

      Rear View

      Visually, like most electric vehicles in the country, the vehicle misses out on prominent grille and vents as seen in a vehicle with a regular combustion engine. As compared to the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Toyota EV gets redesigned fascia featuring sleek LED DRL with turn indicators beside the sleek grille, while the headlamps are positioned lower in the bumper. The lower section of the front bumper gets fog lamps enclosed in black cladding. The side profile looks more or less similar to the Wagon R except for the new alloy wheel design. 

      Wheel

      More details about the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV will be known in the days to come.

      Photo Source: GW

      Toyota | Maruti Suzuki | Yaris | Toyota Yaris | Wagon R EV | Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

