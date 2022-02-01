MG India retails 4,306 cars in January 2022; reports 69 per cent growth

In the midst of supply chain disruption, carmakers across the globe are facing production difficulties, and MG is no exception. Despite the challenges, the British automaker registered 69 per cent and managed to sell 4,306 units in India in January 2022, compared to December 2021. On the other hand, the firm also reported 20 per cent growth in comparison to January last year.

Morris Garages had entered the country with its all-new SUV, the Hector. Followed by the first-ever SUV, the brand launched ZS EV, Gloster, Hector+, and the Astor was the most recent addition to its India lineup. Meanwhile, the carmaker’s mass-market electric vehicle, the ZS EV, completed two years in India last December 2021. Since the launch, 4,000 customers have purchased the ZS EV.

Speaking of the ZS EV, the electric crossover SUV is due for a mid-life facelift, and it is likely to be launched in India by the end of the first quarter of 2022. It is believed that the new ZS EV will come with a larger battery pack.

Meanwhile, MG India produces its vehicles in Halol Gujarat. This manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 80,000 units. Besides this, it also exports made-in-India cars to various countries.

