Tata Motors sells 40,777 passenger vehicles in January 2022

Tata Motors has posted total cumulative sales of 76,210 units in January 2022. The figures are 27 per cent higher as compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in the same period last year. Out of these, a total of 40,777 passenger vehicles were retailed including 2,892 electric vehicles in the domestic market.

Besides this, Tata Motors achieved several milestones in the previous month. Concurrently, the SUV range of the car manufacturer logged 28,108-unit sales. The Punch and Nexon SUVs recorded monthly sales of 10,000 units. The recently launched Tiago and Tigor CNG range garnered over 3,000 bookings in just two weeks of its launch. We have driven the Tigor CNG and you can read our detailed review here.

Tata Motors has also recorded the highest-ever monthly production at its Pune and Ranjangaon plant. Last month, the automaker hiked the prices of its models by up to 0.9 per cent. However, the bookings made on or before 18 January are entitled to price protection, details of which can be read here.

Tata Nexon ₹ 7.39 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Safari | Tata Safari | Tata Nexon | Nexon | Tiago | Tata Tiago | Harrier | Tata Harrier | Altroz | Tata Altroz | Punch | Tata Punch