Hyundai Exter micro-SUV to be launched in India on 10 July

Hyundai India is all set to launch its upcoming micro-SUV, the Exter, in the country. Recently, the carmaker released the details regarding the powertrain, specifications, and features of this Tata Punch rival. And now, Hyundai has revealed the launch date of the micro-SUV, which is set for 10 July, 2023.

The Exter SUV will be offered in seven variants – EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. As for its powertrain, this Hyundai SUV will come equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG version in select variants.

The Exter SUV is expected to come loaded with features and tech. The carmaker has already revealed some of the features,including six airbags, a voice-enabled sunroof, ESC, VSM, HAC, ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, highline TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, headlamp escort function, reverse parking camera, three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder, and afirst-in-segment dashcam with dual cameras.

Upon arrival, the Hyundai Exter will compete with the Tata Punch in the micro-SUV space in the Indian market.

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

