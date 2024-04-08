    Recently Viewed
            MG Hector Blackstorm leaked

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 08 April 2024,15:41 PM IST

            MG is joining the league of dark edition cars once again with a Hector Blackstorm. It’s as the name suggests a special version of the Hector SUV and joins the likes of the Gloster Blackstorm and Astor Blackstrom.

            Exterior highlights for this car include an all-black paint scheme right up to the wheels and red accents on the bumpers and brake callipers. Inside, the car is expected to get all-black upholstery with red accents. As is the case with the other two Blackstrom editions, we expect to it be based on a top-spec version with features like dual-digital displays, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, power driver’s seat, level-2 ADAS, connected car technology and full LED light package.

            The Hector can be had with either a 1.5-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel. The former can be had with either a six-speed MT or a CVT while the latter is only offered with a six-speed manual. It is a rival for the likes Kia Seltos X-Line, Tata Harrier Dark, Hyundai Creta N Line and MG Astor Blackstorm.Going by the likes of the Gloster and Astor Blackstrom, we expect a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard car.

            Source: CW

            MG Hector
            MGHector ₹ 13.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | MG Hector | Hector

