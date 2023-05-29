MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India at Rs. 40.30 lakh

MG Motor India has introduced a new variant in the Gloster line up, called the Gloster Blackstorm Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version gets cosmetic updates inside out.

On the outside, the Gloster Blackstorm edition is available exclusively in the Metal Black paintjob. It gets red brake calipers, and red inserts for the front and rear skid plates, headlamps, side cladding, and ORVMs. Further, elements like the new grille, fog light surrounds, roof rails, alloy wheels, and Gloster lettering on the boot lid get a blacked -out finish. What’s more, you also get a Blackstorm badging on the front fenders and smoked LED tail lights.

The interiors of the new Gloster Blackstorm edition get updates in the form of an all-black interior theme with red inserts replacing the tan brown and black combination. Elsewhere, it features red ambient lighting, red floor mats, red inserts for the steering wheel, door pad, and a red backlight for the buttons on the centre console.

Under the hood, the 2023 MG Gloster Blackstorm edition is powered by a 2.2-litre twin-turbo, four-cylinder diesel engine generating 212bhp and 478Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a 2.0-litre diesel mill producing 158bhp and 373Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, with the SUV being available in 2WD and 4WD versions.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

Gloster Blackstorm Diesel 2WD 6S: Rs. 40.30 lakh

Gloster Blackstorm Diesel 2WD 7S: Rs. 40.30 lakh

Gloster Blackstorm Diesel 4WD 6S: Rs. 43.08 lakh

Gloster Blackstorm Diesel 4WD 7S: Rs. 43.08 lakh

