Maruti Suzuki Baleno safety improved; gets standard 3-point seat belts

Maruti Suzuki is in the works to strengthen the safety of its existing model range. As per a leaked document, the Baleno hatchback will now come equipped with new safety features. Currently, the Baleno is offered in four variants with a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get a three-point seatbelt for the middle passenger in the rear row. With this, the hatchback will also get adjustable headrests for all seats along with a seatbelt reminder. Recently, the carmaker rolled out an update in the Baleno and introduced the ESP feature as standard across all the variants.

Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine gets an option of a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. It can also be had with a CNG option in Delta and Zeta variants.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 6.61 Lakh Onwards

