Is this the Tata Nexon EV facelift?

Tata Motors is working on updating its product range, with multiple models expected to arrive with a refresh in the coming months. One such model is the Nexon EV facelift, spy images of which seem to have surfaced on the web.

As seen in the spy shots here, the test mule of the new Tata Nexon EV facelift was caught under heavy camouflage all around. Although the key design elements are not visible in these images, we know what to expect, courtesy of the ICE-powered Nexon’s spy shots that have been shared in the past.

Up-front, the 2024 Nexon EV facelift could get a redesigned grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, a new set of headlamps and tail lights, as well as new alloy wheels. Also up for offer could be LED light bars at the front and back, similar to most updated SUVs making their way to the Indian market.

Details regarding any revisions to the feature list of the facelifted Nexon EV remain unknown at the moment. That said, it is likely to continue with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and more. The feature enhancement could arrive in the form of ADAS, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The Nexon EV range is currently offered in two versions: Prime and Max, with different battery packs and ranges each. The former gets a 30.2kwh unit with a range of 312km, while the Nexon Max, with a 40.5kWh unit, has an ARAI-certified range of 453km.

