MG Astor will be available in five exterior shades

MG Motor India has revealed the fourth offering for the Indian market. It’s the Astor mid-size SUV that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the Skoda Kushaq. And to do so, the Astor is armed with an arsenal of modern technology and two petrol powertrains. While the complete details of the Astor can be read here, in this story, we tell you the colour schemes that will be offered with the SUV.

The Astor, that is essentially the facelifted ZS EV, will be available in five exterior shades – Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Spiced Orange, Candy White, and Starry Black. Recently, we got a chance to see the Astor in person in the signature Spiced Orange colour and you can read all about it here.

The interior will be available in three themes as well– Sangria Red, Iconic Ivory, and Tuxedo Black. The dashboard, seats, and materials used feel rich and premium. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and heated ORVMs.

The highlight although remains the AI robot mounted on the centre of the dashboard that can process over 35 Hinglish (Hindi+English) voice commands. It can also give you heaps of information from Wikipedia, crack jokes, give the latest news, and show weather forecasts. All of this by simple voice commands.

At the heart, the Astor gets two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and CVT unit. Meanwhile, the potent 1.3-litre turbo petrol puts out healthier 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. This motor can be had only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

