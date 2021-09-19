Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Isuzu India opens new facility in Jodhpur

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 20 September 2021,10:09 AM IST

      Isuzu Motors India has opened a new 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility in Jodhpur, Rajasthan under the name – Torque Isuzu. The dealership is spread across an area of 13,000 square feet. The showroom area can host four cars on display while the workshop is equipped with 10 service bays and modern tools. 

      Front View

      Commenting on the occasion, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Isuzu vehicles are being well-received by customers across the country and particularly in Rajasthan. The inauguration of the new facility of ‘Torque Isuzu’ is a move to address the growing need of Isuzu vehicles in Jodhpur and nearby cities of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali and Sirohi. The Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. We are happy to partner with ‘Torque Isuzu’ to serve our customers better and I wish the team the best in their journey.”

      The new facility adds to the existing sales and service touchpoint network operating in Jaipur. Torque Commercial Vehicles Private Limited has been in the retail business of Isuzu for over two decades predominantly in the Gujarat region. Presently, Torque Isuzu facilities in Gujarat are located in Bhuj, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Gandhidham, and Mehsana.

      Isuzu D-Max ₹ 16.98 Lakh Onwards
      All Isuzu CarsUpcoming Isuzu Cars
      isuzu | D Max | Isuzu D Max | MU-X | Isuzu MU-X

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Isuzu India opens new facility in Jodhpur

      Isuzu India opens new facility in Jodhpur

      By Jay Shah09/19/2021 20:15:12

      Isuzu India opens new facility in Jodhpur

      2021 MG Astor First Look

      2021 MG Astor First Look

      By Ninad Ambre09/19/2021 11:35:24

      2021 MG Astor First Look

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah09/17/2021 16:53:32

      Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India at Rs 21.90 lakh

      MG Astor forecasted to launch in India in the first week of October 2021

      MG Astor forecasted to launch in India in the first week of October 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/17/2021 16:23:15

      After unveiling the Astor, MG is now likely to launch the modern SUV in India in the first week of October.

      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      By Jay Shah09/16/2021 14:14:33

      Tata Punch spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

      New Citroen C3 unveiled globally; India launch confirmed for 2022

      New Citroen C3 unveiled globally; India launch confirmed for 2022

      By Jay Shah09/16/2021 16:21:18

      New Citroen C3 unveiled globally; India launch confirmed for 2022

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      By Jay Shah09/16/2021 13:59:51

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      Featured Cars

      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha New

      Force Motors Gurkha New

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars