Isuzu India opens new facility in Jodhpur

Isuzu Motors India has opened a new 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility in Jodhpur, Rajasthan under the name – Torque Isuzu. The dealership is spread across an area of 13,000 square feet. The showroom area can host four cars on display while the workshop is equipped with 10 service bays and modern tools.

Commenting on the occasion, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Isuzu vehicles are being well-received by customers across the country and particularly in Rajasthan. The inauguration of the new facility of ‘Torque Isuzu’ is a move to address the growing need of Isuzu vehicles in Jodhpur and nearby cities of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali and Sirohi. The Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. We are happy to partner with ‘Torque Isuzu’ to serve our customers better and I wish the team the best in their journey.”

The new facility adds to the existing sales and service touchpoint network operating in Jaipur. Torque Commercial Vehicles Private Limited has been in the retail business of Isuzu for over two decades predominantly in the Gujarat region. Presently, Torque Isuzu facilities in Gujarat are located in Bhuj, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Gandhidham, and Mehsana.

Isuzu D-Max ₹ 16.98 Lakh Onwards

isuzu | D Max | Isuzu D Max | MU-X | Isuzu MU-X