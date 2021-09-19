2021 MG Astor First Look

Introduction

MG Motors has completed more than two years of its journey in India. They have brought in new cars, exciting innovations, and we are here for yet another unveiling of the Astor. Now, before we get into the details of this one, let me give you a little background. As you'd know, MG has coined in different terms with its product portfolio. For example, the MG Hector was called the first Internet car, followed by the MG ZS as the first pure electric internet SUV. Then came the Gloster as the first Autonomous Level 1 SUV. And now, we have the Astor as its first AI car with Level 2 autonomous technology.

Exterior design

The Astor is based on MG's 'Emotional Dynamism' philosophy. It brings in a contemporary style with what they say – an elegant and ready-for-action stance. This is thanks to its classic leopard jump shoulder line. Yes, it does have the styling cues from the fully electric ZS SUV. Still, the new diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels help make it stand apart from its sibling.

Things get interesting when you take a close look at its front end, especially the headlamps and the grille. In fact, adding appeal to the face is this hexagonal 'Celestial' grille, a revised front bumper, new fog light housing, and new headlights. These LED lamps boast nine crystal diamond elements to further accentuate and add to the details. Round at the back, the Astor's bumper comes integrated with dual exhausts and a skid plate. Then, there's a prominent badge with the 'ASTOR' lettering on the tail-gate.

Interior and features

In terms of interior layout, it’s similar to what we've seen in the ZS EV. However, this one gets a 10.1-inch infotainment screen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Then, there’s a 7.0-inch instrument cluster. Furthermore, you can opt from different schemes for the leather seat upholstery along with a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat. The other noteworthy features include a panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, digital key, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and many safety features that are now the norm.

Most interestingly, the MG Astor will be the brand's first model to feature Level 2 autonomous technology. This will be paired along with a bunch of functions under the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). So, can it drive by itself? Yes and No. Yes, because it can accelerate, steer, and even brake on its own. But no, because the driver has to activate all these systems.

Basically, the Level 2 autonomous driving features include cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, rear-drive assist, blind-spot detection, and even lane keep assist. So, on roads with properly marked lanes, the Astor will keep the driver from changing lanes without the indicator. Then, there's emergency braking, meaning the car will automatically stop if there’s a car or bike in front of you. This will also depend on the traffic or road conditions, while users will be able to disable functions they don’t need.

And that's not about it. There are more interesting firsts. The personal AI assistant for example. AI, as in Artificial intelligence, is being used for this small interesting device on the dash. It gets different emoticons and will listen and follow the voice commands as it’s connected to the internet via Jio's e-SIM. More on this when we actually get to drive the car.

When you talk about segment firsts, there's also this digital Bluetooth key. So, if you forget your key you can still use your phone to unlock and even drive the car without a physical key. In addition, the steering comes with adjustable modes that can be adjusted through the central screen. The MG Astor may also become the first car in India to allow users to make payments right from the vehicle’s dashboard in the future. So, there are many more of these in the pipeline including a Digital Passport, which is a blockchain-based feature.

Engine and gearbox

As expected, the Astor will be available with two petrol engine options. What we have here is called the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO. This is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 138bhp of power and 220Nm of torque. The other option offered is a VTi Tech 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor that puts out 108bhp and 144Nm of torque. The turbo will be offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the latter will come with the option of a six-speed manual and CVT.

Pricing and Competition?

It is important to bring in innovation, especially in the way cars are built and what they offer. MG has done exactly that with the Astor. Well, the carmaker hasn't revealed the SUV’s price yet, but it is expected to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, and other such SUVs slotted in the Rs 10 to 17 lakh price bracket. This new Astor will be on display at MG showrooms from today, 19 September. Bookings will also start soon thereafter. Do let us know what you think of this car in the comments below.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

