Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in five different paint options

Mahindra recently introduced the XUV700 with three distinguishable engines and the first-ever advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in a Mahindra vehicle. And now, ahead of its launch, the brand has revealed five colour options for the SUV - Everest White, Midnight Black, Red Rage, Electric Blue and Dazzling Silver. Meanwhile, the XUV700 is expected to be launched in India next month.

This SUV gets plenty of features alongside the advanced driver assistance system for elementary level autonomous driving. Mahindra has developed AdrenoX connected car technology with Bosch. On the inside, there are two 10.25-inch displays powered by AdrenoX.

The XUV700 will be offered in MX, A3, A5 and A7 trim levels along with five or seven-seat configurations. Amongst all, the entry-level MX will be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. On the other hand, the A-series will get a tuned-up 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel with more power and torque output. Lastly, there will be 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol. Mahindra will provide the option of manual and automatic transmission with all the engines and also an all-wheel-drive system at additional cost.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ N/A Onwards

