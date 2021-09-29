MG Astor likely to be available in eight variants

Ahead of the launch next month, there has been a lot of conjecture about Astor’s variants, prices and suchlike. The all-new SUV by MG is set to arrive in India next month, and in the interim, a list of Astor’s variants is being circulated across the internet. According to that, the SUV should be available in eight different trims.

To start with entry-level trim, the Astor variants are likely to be titled Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy and lastly Savvy Red. However, this has not been confirmed by the carmaker yet. On the contrary, it will be offered in five distinctive paint alternatives and two powertrain choices.

The Astor comes from the ZS family of cars that also underpins the ZS EV sold in the country. Besides that, it will be available with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to only a six-speed automatic while a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol can be coupled with either a six-speed manual or CVT transmission.

When launched in India, the Astor will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq and upcoming Mahindra XUV700 and Volkswagen Taigun.

MG Astor ₹ N/A Onwards

MG | Astor | MG Astor