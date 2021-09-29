Toyota cars to become expensive from 1 October, 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the carmaker will hike the prices of its models from 1 October, 2021. While the ex-showroom prices of the Innova Crysta were increased by two per cent in August 2021, the remaining models are likely to get an upward rise in the coming month. To know about the new prices of the Innova Crysta, click here.

The carmaker has stated that the decision is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs. Having said that, Toyota has not disclosed the quantum of increase to be levied on the model range. The new prices will be effective from the next month and the model-wise prices will be known then.

Earlier this week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor pulled the plug on the Yaris sedan in India. The company assured that service support will be provided to the existing Yaris customers across all authorised dealerships for the next 10 years. To know more about it, click here.

Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

