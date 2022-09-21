MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

MG India has increased the price of the Astor by Rs 10,000. The price hike is applicable across all Astor variants, including Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Thus, the prices for the SUV now start at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and top out at Rs 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The key highlights of the Astor LED headlamps and taillamps, leatherette upholstery, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an embedded e-sim by Jio, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, hill hold and descent control, electronic parking brake, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera setup.

Powering the MG Astor are two distinctive powertrain options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol motor that produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the MG Astor rivals the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.

