Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

Volvo has launched its updated SUV range in India. The 2023 XC40 has been priced at Rs 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), while the refreshed XC60 and XC90 cost Rs 65.90 lakh and Rs 94.90 lakh (all ex-showroom).

To begin with, the 2023 Volvo XC40 is available in a single variant, called B4 Ultimate. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid assistance. It makes 194bhp and 300Nm of torque, and is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The key highlights of the SUV include an Android-powered nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14-speaker, 600W Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, blind spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert.

The updated Volvo XC60 is offered in a single trim, B5 AWD. This compact crossover gets a 2.0-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol motor producing 247bhp and 350Nm of torque. Additionally, this engine is linked to a 48V mild hybrid system. Besides this, Volvo offers five exterior paint options and Nappa leather upholstery with two colour choices.

Alongside the XC40 and XC60, the brand has also updated the XC90 for MY2023. The SUV features a new Android-based touchscreen infotainment setup, which offers Google digital services with access to its apps and Google Assistant. Besides this, the XC90 also gets advanced air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, 19-speaker, 1,400W Bowers and Wilkins sound system, and heda-up display.

Powering the XC90 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets the 48V mild hybrid functionality. Meanwhile, this motor generates 295bhp and 420Nm of torque.

