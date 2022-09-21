  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 21 September 2022,16:10 PM IST

            Volvo has launched its updated SUV range in India. The 2023 XC40 has been priced at Rs 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), while the refreshed XC60 and XC90 cost Rs 65.90 lakh and Rs 94.90 lakh (all ex-showroom).

            To begin with, the 2023 Volvo XC40 is available in a single variant, called B4 Ultimate. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid assistance. It makes 194bhp and 300Nm of torque, and is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The key highlights of the SUV include an Android-powered nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14-speaker, 600W Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, blind spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert.

            Volvo XC40 Right Front Three Quarter

            The updated Volvo XC60 is offered in a single trim, B5 AWD. This compact crossover gets a 2.0-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol motor producing 247bhp and 350Nm of torque. Additionally, this engine is linked to a 48V mild hybrid system. Besides this, Volvo offers five exterior paint options and Nappa leather upholstery with two colour choices.

            Volvo XC40 Right Front Three Quarter

            Alongside the XC40 and XC60, the brand has also updated the XC90 for MY2023. The SUV features a new Android-based touchscreen infotainment setup, which offers Google digital services with access to its apps and Google Assistant. Besides this, the XC90 also gets advanced air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, 19-speaker, 1,400W Bowers and Wilkins sound system, and heda-up display.

            Powering the XC90 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets the 48V mild hybrid functionality. Meanwhile, this motor generates 295bhp and 420Nm of torque.

            Volvo XC40
            Volvo XC40 ₹ 43.20 Lakh Onwards
            All Volvo CarsUpcoming Volvo Cars
            Volvo | XC60 | Volvo XC60 | Volvo XC40 | XC40 | XC90 | Volvo XC90

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 16:10:07

            Volvo has launched the MY2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 with mild hybrid assistance.

            MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

            MG Astor gets price hike of Rs 10,000

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 07:50:45

            Prices of the MG Astor now start at Rs 10.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Honda Cars India to organise service camp up to 30 September

            Honda Cars India to organise service camp up to 30 September

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2022 23:19:07

            Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a nationwide service camp across its authorised dealership facilities from 21 to 30 September.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic+ bookings open; price leaked

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic+ bookings open; price leaked

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2022 23:11:21

            Mercedes-Benz India will launch the locally assembled EQS 580 in the country on 30 September.

            LHD Skoda Kushaq production begins in India

            LHD Skoda Kushaq production begins in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/19/2022 11:43:47

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced the Start of Production (SoP) of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) version of the Kushaq mid-size SUV.

            Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants launched; prices start at Rs 17.20 lakh

            Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants launched; prices start at Rs 17.20 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/16/2022 20:41:17

            Tata Motors has introduced two new variants in the Harrier range, XMS and XMAS, priced at Rs 17.20 lakh and Rs 18.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan-India).

            BYD partners with PPS Motors to inaugurate a new dealership in Bengaluru

            BYD partners with PPS Motors to inaugurate a new dealership in Bengaluru

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/15/2022 22:37:36

            BYD has announced the opening of its first passenger vehicles showroom in Bengaluru, which makes it the carmaker’s sixth showroom in India.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Toyota Belta

            Toyota Belta

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Facelift

            Lamborghini Urus Facelift

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo S90

            Volvo S90

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 94.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars