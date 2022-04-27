  • location
            Mercedes-Benz rolls out new C-Class from Pune plant

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 27 April 2022,16:45 PM IST

            German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has commenced the production of the new-generation C-Class at the Pune plant in Maharashtra. The carmaker is all geared up to launch the new sedan in India on 10 May, 2022. That said, this BMW 3 Series rival will be available in a choice of three trims – C200, C220d, and C300d.

            The fifth-generation C-Class gets a completely overhauled exterior, whereas its design is inspired by the latest-gen S-Class. It has also grown in dimensions, especially an additional 25mm wheelbase than its predecessor.

            Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Front View

            Inside, the sedan features a newly designed interior. More importantly, it comes with the S-Class style split-screen setup, comprising a 12.3-inch driver display and 11.9-inch central information display with a fingerprint reader. Additionally, Mercedes has given a new steering wheel, new three-central air vents above the infotainment screen, while it has removed the rotary dial, trackpad and other switches from the centre console.

            Mercedes will offer three variants of the C-Class in the country, thus it is safe to say that the sedan will come with three distinctive petrol and diesel engine options; all mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

            Mercedes-Benz New C-Class ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh Estimated Price
