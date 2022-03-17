  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices of its cars from 1 April, 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 17 March 2022,23:29 PM IST

      According to an official announcement by Mercedes-Benz, the carmaker will increase the ex-showroom prices of its vehicles by up to three per cent from 1 April, 2022. The carmaker has stated that the decision has been made to offset the continual rise in input costs.

      The revised prices will be applicable to the entire lineup of vehicles offered by the firm in the country, including top-of-the-line AMG and a few popular models. The price hike will vary from vehicle to vehicle, between Rs 50,000 and Rs5 lakh. That said, Mercedes-Benz India announced its first price increase by up to two per cent for this calendar year from 1 January, 2022.

      Commenting on the announcement, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling the seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers.”

      Model specific new starting prices from 1 April 2022 (ex-showroom)
      A-Class Limousine - A 200Rs 42 lakh
      GLA 200Rs 45 lakh
      GLC 200Rs 62 lakh
      GLE 300d 4MaticRs 86 lakh
      GLS 400d 4MaticRs 1.16 crore
      E-Class LWB 200Rs 71 lakh
      S-Class 350dRs 1.60 crore
      AMG E 63 S 4MaticRs 1.77 crore
      AMG GT 63 S 4-door CoupeRs 2.70 crore
      Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
      Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine ₹ 41.55 Lakh Onwards
      All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
      Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes Benz E Class | E Class | GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLA | AMG GT 4-Door Coupe | Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe | A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices of its cars from 1 April, 2022

      Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices of its cars from 1 April, 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/17/2022 20:45:16

      Mercedes-Benz will increase prices of its cars by up to three per cent.

      Kia Carens customers can avail new sales and aftersales benefits

      Kia Carens customers can avail new sales and aftersales benefits

      By Nikhil Puthran03/17/2022 19:54:29

      Kia India has introduced multiple sales and aftersales initiatives exclusively for the Carens customers

      Tata Motors hikes prices for Nexon, Punch, Tiago, and Safari

      Tata Motors hikes prices for Nexon, Punch, Tiago, and Safari

      By Nikhil Puthran03/16/2022 23:58:54

      No price change for the Altroz and the recently introduced Kaziranga range of SUVs

      2022 Jeep Meridian to make its global debut on 29 March

      2022 Jeep Meridian to make its global debut on 29 March

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/15/2022 18:04:42

      Jeep will start production of the Meridian at its plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra in May 2022.

      Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles surpass one million sales

      Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles surpass one million sales

      By Nikhil Puthran03/15/2022 17:00:33

      The company offers nine models with S-CNG in India, which include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Tour-S, and the Super Carry.

      All-new Tata Altroz automatic to be launched in India on 21 March, 2022

      All-new Tata Altroz automatic to be launched in India on 21 March, 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/15/2022 16:00:56

      The Altroz will get a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

      2022 Toyota Glanza introduced in India at Rs 6.39 lakh

      2022 Toyota Glanza introduced in India at Rs 6.39 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/15/2022 13:04:26

      2022 Toyota Glanza is available in four variants – E, S, G, and V.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Land Rover New Range Rover

      Land Rover New Range Rover

      ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars