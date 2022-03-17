Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices of its cars from 1 April, 2022

According to an official announcement by Mercedes-Benz, the carmaker will increase the ex-showroom prices of its vehicles by up to three per cent from 1 April, 2022. The carmaker has stated that the decision has been made to offset the continual rise in input costs.

The revised prices will be applicable to the entire lineup of vehicles offered by the firm in the country, including top-of-the-line AMG and a few popular models. The price hike will vary from vehicle to vehicle, between Rs 50,000 and Rs5 lakh. That said, Mercedes-Benz India announced its first price increase by up to two per cent for this calendar year from 1 January, 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling the seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers.”

Model specific new starting prices from 1 April 2022 (ex-showroom) A-Class Limousine - A 200 Rs 42 lakh GLA 200 Rs 45 lakh GLC 200 Rs 62 lakh GLE 300d 4Matic Rs 86 lakh GLS 400d 4Matic Rs 1.16 crore E-Class LWB 200 Rs 71 lakh S-Class 350d Rs 1.60 crore AMG E 63 S 4Matic Rs 1.77 crore AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupe Rs 2.70 crore

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine ₹ 41.55 Lakh Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes Benz E Class | E Class | GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLA | AMG GT 4-Door Coupe | Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe | A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine