Tata Altroz automatic to be introduced in India tomorrow

Post much wait, Tata Altroz DCA prices will be announced tomorrow. Tata’s premium hatchback will be offered with a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) option for the first time. Recently, bookings for the Tata Altroz DCA variant commenced in the country against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Altroz DCA will be offered in three variant options – XT, XZ, and the XZ+.

The Altroz will offer an automatic option in the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The automatic units are expected to produce similar power figures. Changes are likely to be limited to the addition of an automatic unit. Fresh feature updates, if any, will be known post its launch tomorrow.

In addition to standard colours such as - Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmos Black, and Harbour Blue, the new Altroz DCA is also expected to be offered in the new Opera Blue colour option.

Tata Altroz

