Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG 4MATIC is available in India at Rs 1.70 crore

The Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG 4MATIC has been launched at Rs 1.70 crore. It’s the most powerful E-Class model that is on sale in India and is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 603bhp/850Nm. This engine is mated to an AMG spec nine-speed AT and has been coupled with Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD system. The all-important 0-100kmph time is 3.4 seconds.

The AMG fettling further extends to a limited-slip electronic differential, a specialised drift mode as well as a special racing package in the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It’s based on the standard wheelbase E-Class and gets the extra AMG touches like the body kit, wheels, Panamerica grille and AMG badging. The exterior can be further customised with an exterior carbon fibre package or the AMG night package.

It’s a similar story inside too with AMG themed upholstery, badges, carbon fibre inserts and a sports steering wheel. It is offered across 10 paint schemes, 4 upholstery packages and one trim and centre design package.

The Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG is a rival for the likes of the BMW M5 Competition and the upcoming Audi RS5.

