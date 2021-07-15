Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC launched in India at Rs 1.02 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E53 AMG 4MATIC sedan in India at Rs 1.02 crore (All-India ex-showroom).It’s a high performance version of the E-Class sedan and is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six engine producing 435bhp and 520Nm of torque with a nine-speed gearbox and Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD system doing transmission duties. This is also one of the first AMG to be offered with the 48V mild-hybrid technology.

In terms of exterior styling, the E53 gets the German automaker’s signature AMG Panamerica grille, sporty bumpers and the AMG spec wheels as a part of its styling. The E53 AMG is based on the standard wheelbase E-Class. The cabin is standard E-Class fare with the AMG touches like carbon fire inserts, AMG steering wheel seats and badging in the upholstery. Other than this you get multi-zone climate control, power seats, MBUX infotainment system with the dual digital HD displays and ambient lighting.

The E53 AMG is Mercedes' mid-level performance model and finds a place above the AMG spec model from the C-Class range and below the ultra-high performance E63 AMG sedan. The latter has been launched in India at Rs 1.70 crore.

