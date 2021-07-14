Land Rover launches 2021 Discovery SUV in India at Rs 88.06 lakh

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery range has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 88.06 lakh (all-India, ex-showroom). This is the British automaker’s seven-seat SUV and has got styling tweaks, feature updates as well as an expanded engine list as part of the 2021 update.

The exterior changes comprise of a new front lighting package, redesigned bumpers and a gloss black strip connecting both the tail lamps. Inside, Land Rover has added its advanced Pivi-pro infotainment package as well as redesigned the second row for additional space and comfort. New to the feature list is a PM 2.5 cabin air filter and the next generation wearable active key.

Under the hood, you now get three powertrain options- a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, 3.0-litre inline-six with petrol as well as diesel. All three engines get Land Rover’s legendary Terrain Response system, an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the straight-six models' mild-hybrid technology.

The standard Discovery is available in the standard, S, SE and HSE variants depending on the engine option. The more flamboyant R-Dynamic models are available in the S, SE and HSE trim levels depending, once again, on the engine option.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The Discovery, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary breadth of capability, offers renewed levels of refinement, luxury and efficiency which make it the best full-size SUV for the outdoors and adventure-filled journeys with the family.”

