Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo launched in India at Auto Expo 2020; prices start at Rs 1.38 crores

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 06 February 2020, 17:06 PM

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo has been launched in India the at the 2020 Auto Expo, with prices starting at Rs 1.38 crores. Bookings for the model, which is available in two variants including Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon, are now open.

To be based on the same Long Wheel Base (LWB) format as the Executive and Elite trims, the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco-Polo is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 161bhp and 380Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo interior

Dimension wise, the Mercedes V-Class Marco-Polo measures 5,140mm in length, 1928mm in width and 1,901mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 3,200mm. Interior highlights of the model include a foldable table, fully equipped kitchen, bed extension, two-seater luxury couch in the second row and a wardrobe.

Following are the variant-wise prices:



Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo: Rs 1.46 crores

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon: Rs 1.38 crores