MG Hector Plus unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 06 February 2020, 17:16 PM

Morris Garages, also known as MG Motor, has unveiled the Hector Plus in India. Essentially a six-seat version of the Hector, the model features an updated exterior design and BS6-compliant range of engines.

MG Hector Plus rear

Exterior highlights that differentiate the MG Hector Plus from the standard model include a new fascia with new LED headlamps, redesigned bumper, new grille and reworked fog lamp housings. At the rear, the model features updated LED tail lights and dual exhaust tips.

The Hector Plus from MG features a six-seat layout with captain seats for the second and third row, unlike the bench seat offered in the second row of the model it is based on. The rest of the features and equipment remain unchanged.

MG Hector Plus interior

Powering the MG Hector Plus is a range of BS6-compliant engines that include a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The former is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Rivals to the MG Hector Plus include the Mahindra XUV500 , Tata Hexa and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.