Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 06 February 2020, 09:48 AM

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift has been revealed ahead of its premiere that will take place later today. The model receives design updates and a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to come equipped with the SmartPlay infotainment system, new upholstery, cruise control and a sunroof. Powering the model will be a BS6 emission compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that is currently used in Ciaz and Ertiga . This engine will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

Design highlights of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new chrome grille, new alloy wheels and gloss black ORVMs. Also on offer is a dual-tone paintjob. The rear bumper is also expected to receive an update in terms of design.