Mercedes-Benz India to launch EQE on 15 September

Mercedes-Benz India has announced yet another launch for this year, scheduled to take place next month. The carmaker is all set to introduce the EQE electric SUV, which made its global debut in October last year, in the Indian market on 15 September.

Globally, the EQE is offered in four variants - 350+, 350 4Matic, 500, and AMG. The India-spec model is likely to arrive in the 4Matic guise, propelled by a 90.6kWh battery pack with two electric motors generating an output of 288bhp and 764Nm of torque. The 170kW charger enables a juice-up from 10-80 per cent in 32 minutes, with a claimed range of 550km on a single full charge.

On the design front, the new EQE gets a blanked-off grille, LED headlamps, front door-mounted ORVMs, 22-inch aero wheels, flush-fitting door handles, wrap-around LED taillights, and an LED light bar on the tailgate. Inside, it receives features in the form of a dual-tone upholstery, three screens on the dashboard, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

Mercedes-Benz EQE ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh Estimated Price

