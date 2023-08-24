    Recently Viewed
            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launching soon; bookings open

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 24 August 2023,13:17 PM IST

            BMW India has announced a new variant in the 2 Series Gran Coupe range, called the M Performance Edition. This limited-production version can now be booked exclusively via the brand’s official website for an amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh.

            Based on the 220i variant, the new BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition will be launched in India on 7 September and will be offered only in a Black Sapphire metallic paint job. A few notable highlights of this new variant will include M Performance elements all around the exterior design, and an M Performance-specific Alcantara gear lever selector.

            At the heart of the 2023 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine with an output rated at 189bhp and 280Nm of torque, mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.1 seconds.

