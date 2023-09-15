    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 1.39 crore

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 15 September 2023,18:50 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-new electric SUV in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV can be had in a single top-sec 500 4Matic variant across nine exterior paint options. 

            In terms of features, the EQE SUV comes loaded with the brand’s MBUX hyper screen, Burmester-soured 15-speaker music system, head-up display, Level 2 ADAS, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, all-digital instrument cluster, powered seats, nine airbags, and AirMatic suspension.

            The Mercedes-Benz EQE is equipped with a 90.56kWh battery pack unit sending power to all four wheels via the dual-motor setup. These motors are capable of producing a combined power output of 408bhp and 858Nm of peak torque. This performance enables the SUV to accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 210kmph.

            As for its rival, the new Mercedes-Benz EQE competes against the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and the Jaguar iPace SUV in the segment.

            Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, CEO and Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are strengthening our BEV portfolio by launching the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV with the highest equipment level for the Indian customers, giving them a desirable EV in the segment. The EQE 500 SUV is an important addition to our BEV portfolio offering segment-leading luxury appointments, technology, connectivity, and comfort features for discerning customers. Mercedes-Benz is also supporting the EV transition in India by democratizing the ultra-fast charging network. All EV customers in India across brands can now enjoy the luxurious Mercedes-Benz experience while using our charging network.”

            All Popular Cars