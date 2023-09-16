Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied ahead of 2024 arrival

Set to launch in early 2024, the five-door Mahindra Thar has been spied on test and this time around we have got some clear photos of the interiors of the car. In it, we can see much of the current Thar’s cabin has been carried over but a new and bigger touchscreen, seats and some elements of the centre console.

Given the higher positioning of the five-door Thar over the three-door model, we expect features like wireless smartphone mirroring, auto dimming IRVM and a 360-degree camera to be a part of the overall package.

This five-door Thar is expected to use the current model’s petrol and diesel powertrain setup unchanged. We don’t expect a RWD model but it would be a nice surprise from the automaker. We hope Mahindra will revive the Armada moniker for this five-door Thar.

Source: MotorOctane

Mahindra Five-door Thar ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

