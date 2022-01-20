  • Type your location
      Maserati MC20 India launch plans revealed

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Thursday 20 January 2022,10:33 AM IST

      Maserati’s India plans for its new flagship supercar have been revealed. The Italian performance luxury automaker had launched a slew of new models for India in the latter part of 2021 but this one had remained out of the loop. It will now launch the MC20 in the third quarter (CY) of 2022 and the soon-to-be-unveiled convertible version at the end of 2022.

      Maserati MC20 Left Rear Three Quarter

      Maserati has also revealed that along with the V6-engined version of the MC20, it is also working on the electric version of the vehicle that will arrive at a later date. This is expected to be a full-electric version with a large range, high top speed and best of all a 0-100kmph time of two seconds, putting it in the league of single-seat race cars. Now given the exclusivity of the MC20, we expect that Maserati will sell out the car for India before even announcing its official arrival in the country.

      Maserati MC20 Steering Wheel

      The MC20 is Maserati’s first new halo car in quite a while and is offered with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine producing 621bhp and 730Nm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed DCT powering the rear wheels.   

