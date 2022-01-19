Toyota Hilux to be introduced in India tomorrow

Japanese carmaker Toyota will be launching the new Hilux in India tomorrow, 20 January 2022. The Hilux is one of the popular pick-up trucks in many international markets and was first introduced in 1968.

The Hilux measures 5,325mm in length, 1,900mm in width, 1,815mm in height and has a 3,085mm wheelbase. That means this pick-up truck could be the longest vehicle in the country in terms of length. Meanwhile, it has an enormous 310mm ground clearance and a 700mm wading depth capacity.

Moving on to the exterior, the Hilux features a large hexagonal grille at the front that adjoins the LED projector headlamps and daytime running lights. In addition, the four-door truck gets plastic cladding around the wheel arches, footboards, LED taillights and a big rear bumper. For the India-spec model, Toyota may offer 17 or 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the dark cabin comes with a multifunction steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.0-inch multi-information display, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning system, engine start/stop switch and more. Apart from that, India-bound Hilux could feature a hi-fi sound system.

The Hilux will come powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that will be either paired with a manual or automatic transmission. More importantly, the pick-up truck will be equipped with a 4x4 system. Once launched, the Toyota Hilux will compete against the Isuzu V-Cross.

Toyota Hilux ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

