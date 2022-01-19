  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Toyota Hilux to be introduced in India tomorrow

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 19 January 2022,18:35 PM IST

      Japanese carmaker Toyota will be launching the new Hilux in India tomorrow, 20 January 2022. The Hilux is one of the popular pick-up trucks in many international markets and was first introduced in 1968.

      Toyota Hilux Left Side View

      The Hilux measures 5,325mm in length, 1,900mm in width, 1,815mm in height and has a 3,085mm wheelbase. That means this pick-up truck could be the longest vehicle in the country in terms of length. Meanwhile, it has an enormous 310mm ground clearance and a 700mm wading depth capacity.

      Moving on to the exterior, the Hilux features a large hexagonal grille at the front that adjoins the LED projector headlamps and daytime running lights. In addition, the four-door truck gets plastic cladding around the wheel arches, footboards, LED taillights and a big rear bumper. For the India-spec model, Toyota may offer 17 or 18-inch wheels.

      Toyota Hilux Right Rear Three Quarter

      Inside, the dark cabin comes with a multifunction steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.0-inch multi-information display, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning system, engine start/stop switch and more. Apart from that, India-bound Hilux could feature a hi-fi sound system.

      Toyota Hilux Dashboard

      The Hilux will come powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that will be either paired with a manual or automatic transmission. More importantly, the pick-up truck will be equipped with a 4x4 system. Once launched, the Toyota Hilux will compete against the Isuzu V-Cross.

      Toyota Hilux
      Toyota Hilux ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
      Toyota | Toyota Hilux | Hilux

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Toyota Hilux to be introduced in India tomorrow

      Toyota Hilux to be introduced in India tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/19/2022 18:35:55

      Toyota Hilux has a 700mm wading depth capacity and a 310mm ground clearance.

      Tata Motors launches Tigor i-CNG in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

      Tata Motors launches Tigor i-CNG in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran01/19/2022 13:46:22

      Available in three variant options – XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ dual tone

      Tata Tiago i-CNG is now available in India at Rs 6.10 lakh

      Tata Tiago i-CNG is now available in India at Rs 6.10 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat01/19/2022 12:22:10

      It is available in five variants and with one engine option

      Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

      Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat01/18/2022 18:21:53

      It will be available in four variants for the Tiago and two for the Tigor

      Upcoming car launches in India in January 2022

      Upcoming car launches in India in January 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/18/2022 17:33:00

      Audi, BMW, Tata and Toyota will launch the new cars in India.

      Maruti Suzuki launches all-new CNG-powered Celerio in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki launches all-new CNG-powered Celerio in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/17/2022 16:55:48

      The Celerio CNG is available in only VXi variant.

      Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh

      Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 19.06 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat01/17/2022 14:28:24

      It is avilable in the XT+/XTA+ and the XZA and XZA+ trim levels

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.65 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3 Facelift

      BMW X3 Facelift

      ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars