Maruti Swift and S-Presso score 1-star rating in Global NCAP test

The Maruti hatchbacks, Swift and S-Presso, have scored a one-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. These hatchbacks were tested alongside the Mahindra Scorpio-N according to the latest protocols of GNCAP.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift scored 19.19 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection while scoring 16.68 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. The crash-test model was equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, a seal-belt reminder system, ISOFIX, and seat-belt pre-tensioner and load limiters.

On the other hand, the S-Presso scored 20.03 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection and 3.53 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. Safety features on the model included dual airbags, seat-belt pre-tensioner and load limiter, ISOFIX, a seat belt reminder, and ABS with EBD.

Commenting on the occasion, David Ward, Executive President of the ‘Towards Zero Foundation’, said, “It is again disappointing that Maruti Suzuki has failed to match the safety progress being made by their competitors. At least now the Indian government regulations are forcing the company to apply minimum safety standards. But surely they should care enough about their customers to do much better than that.”

Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.91 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Swift | Maruti Suzuki Swift | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso