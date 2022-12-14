Mahindra to setup EV plant in Pune

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra has confirmed that it will be setting up its EV manufacturing plant in Pune. The company has announced that their investment of Rs 10,000 crore has been approved under Maharashtra government’s industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, the manufacturer showcased nine EV models in Oxfordshire, UK. Mahindra is already working on the XUV400 and plans to launch eight other EV models by 2026. These will be based on their INGLO EV platform and will include e-SUVs under the iconic brand XUV with the twin peak logo in copper along with an all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Commenting on the occassion, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Govt. of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The Government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment.”

Mahindra | Mahindra EV | XUV400