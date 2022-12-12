  • location
            Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star GNCAP rating

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 12 December 2022,16:29 PM IST

            The Mahindra Scorpio-N has secured a 5-star rating in the GNCAP new crash test protocols that came into effect on 1 July 2022. It achieved a 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively.  Moreover, Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment. As a result, Scorpio N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve a 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols.

            Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N is Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. Commenting on this recognition, Velusamy R, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Safety is an integral part of our product development process. By securing a 5-star rating in the new Global NCAP crash test protocols, the All-New Scorpio-N becomes the first Global NCAP 5-star body-on-frame SUV. Achieving best-in-class safety performance for the All-New Scorpio-N demonstrates our unique product development approach towards body-on-frame vehicles. Our mission is to make safer SUVs. The third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to deliver best-in-class safety for the All-New Scorpio-N by efficiently absorbing energy to maximize occupant protection and comfort while delivering authentic SUV attributes.”

            Commenting on this recognition, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols.

