Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

Honda has released its first official trailer for the City hybrid ahead of its official debut in India on 14 April. It has been named the City eHEV and will be offered in the top-spec ZX trim level. This version of the City is expected to be priced higher than the top-spec petrol/diesel City and will be a showcase of Honda’s hybrid tech for the future.

The engine in question is Honda’s 1.5 i-VTEC mated to two electric motors and eCVT transmission. The smaller motor is an integrated starter generator while the larger electric motor is capable of driving the wheels. The petrol engine produces 98bhp/127Nm while the electric motor produces 109bhp/253Nm. It is expected to be able to offer a pure EV mode, Pure ICE mode and a combination of the two.

This green version of the City is also expected to introduce Honda Sense technology which is a suite of driver aids in addition to everything that Honda offers with the ZX trim of the car. It is expected to be priced over Rs 20 lakh to make it a unique offering in the segment.

Honda City Hybrid ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

