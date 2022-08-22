  • location
            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG available via subscription

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 22 August 2022,23:49 PM IST

            Maruti recently launched a CNG-powered version of the Swift in India with prices starting at 7.77 lakh and it’s available in the VXI and ZXi trim levels. Now if you don’t want to pay outright for the car, then you can use Maruti’s subscription service to lease a Swift CNG with prices starting at Rs 16,499 (all-inclusive monthly).

            Both versions of the car are available to lease with periods of 24 months, 36 months and 48 months and depending on your choice can either be registered as a white plate subscription or a black plate subscription.

            The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is the ninth car in the automaker’s portfolio to get CNG power. It uses Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre K-Series engine that in petrol mode produces 88bhp/113Nm and in CNG mode 76bhp/98.5Nm. The only gearbox on offer is Maruti’s five-speed manual. The fuel efficiency figure stands at 30.90km/kg.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.91 Lakh Onwards
            Prices start at Rs 16,499

