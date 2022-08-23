Mahindra XUV300 with updated logos revealed

The Mahindra XUV300 with the updated Mahindra logos has been shown officially. There are no major changes to the outside of the car save for the logos and the new design alloy wheels that had been introduced earlier this year.

Their new twin-peaks logo is expected to find its way into the interiors in places like the steering wheel, seats, instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Among these, the infotainment system will get an upgrade in terms of size, software and connected car technology.

The other major update is expected to be the 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Leaked documents show that this engine produces 128bhp and is offered in the W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) trim levels. The only gearbox on offer is expected to be a six-speed manual.

This will be the most major update for the XUV300 since it was launched in early 2019. It is being offered with both petrol and diesel power. Rivals include the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet.

Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.41 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | Mahindra XUV300 | XUV300