Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied on test

A facelift for the Mahindra XUV300 has been spied on test ahead of a debut expected to take place later this year. The test car is sporting the new Mahindra logos and the face has been covered up indicating where the major changes will take place. Along with a new face, expect an updated touchscreen infotainment system and some of the design elements in the cabin.

The XUV300 is Mahindra’s competitor in the sub-4 SUV segment where it rivals cars like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra’s very own Bolero Neo. It is offered with both petrol and diesel power. Both engine options can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual gearbox.

The car had got a mechanical update in the form of an AMT for the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine in early 2021 but no cosmetic updates. This test car is indicative of cosmetic updates for the compact SUV.

Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.41 Lakh Onwards

