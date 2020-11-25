Jay Shah Wednesday 25 November 2020, 16:20 PM

Maruti Suzuki and Orix Infrastructure Ltd collaboration – ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ further extends its service to four new cities – Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The subscription program was started in September and is now available for patrons in a total of nine cities across the nation.

Under the Maruti Subscribe initiative, customers can use a brand-new car for a pre-determined tenure of 24, 36 and 48 months against an all-inclusive monthly fee which covers vehicle maintenance, OEM approved spare parts and accessories, road side assistance and insurance for the availed period. The monthly tariffs for the Swift LXI variant in Mumbai starts from Rs 15,368 for a period of 48 months. Customers will also have an option to extend, upgrade or even buy the vehicle after the completion of the subscribed tenure.

Announcing the Company’s customer-centric approach, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging response from the customers. We have received over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch. We are delighted to introduce the program in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance. The program also provides the customers with peace of mind with 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. We are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of 2 to 3 years.”

The available cars for the scheme include Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena outlets while the Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from the company’s premium Nexa stores. Subscribers can also pick the variants and colors of their choice and the vehicle will be registered exclusively in the name of the availing users.