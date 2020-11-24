Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 24 November 2020, 19:33 PM

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 16.26 lakh and goes up all the way to Rs 24.33 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom, all-India except Kerala). The popular selling MPV gets fresh cosmetic and feature updates over the outgoing model, and is offered in GX, VX and ZX variant options. Read below to learn more about what’s new in the 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta.

Exterior

The newly launched Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets muscular and modern styling updates in the form of the trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome ornamentation that smoothly merges into the headlamps. The vehicle sports a sharper front bumper design with diamond-cut alloy wheels for a fresher look. In addition to the existing colour options, the 2020 model-year update is available in a new colour option – sparkling black crystal shine. Interestingly, the Innova Crysta now gets front clearance sonar (with MID indication) for enhanced safety. Except for these cosmetic and feature updates, there are no major design upgrades.

Interior

The Innova Crysta has been popular for its simplistic yet practical and usable interior layout. This time around, the vehicle gets familiar interior layout with fresh updates that are limited to a new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a new Camel Tan upholstery option in the ZX variant. Additionally, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, and many more as optional accessories. The vehicle is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options.

Engine

The Innova Crysta facelift continues to be powered by the existing BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.7-litre petrol engine produces 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 148bhp at 3,400rpm and 343Nm of torque between 1,400-2,800rpm in manual transmission, and 360Nm of torque between 1,400-2,600rpm with a six-speed automatic transmission option. Both the engines are available in both five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with sequential shift option.