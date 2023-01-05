  • location
            BYD inaugurates its second passenger showroom in Bengaluru

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 05 January 2023,17:30 PM IST

            The world’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD, inaugurated its second passenger car showroom in Bengaluru today. The showroom is located in Mahadevapur, and is run and managed by PPS Motors. The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 4,300 square feet and has well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, and a customer lounge. 

            The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Byrathi Basavaraj, Minister of Urban Development, Karnataka, Mr. Rajiv Sangvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors and Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and PPS Motors, and with its customers. 

            The automaker aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. It has also participated in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies. 

