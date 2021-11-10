  • Type your location
      2021 Mahindra XUV700 achieves five stars in NCAP crash test

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 10 November 2021,19:56 PM IST

      Mahindra’s most sought-after car this year, the XUV700 has accomplished five stars in the recent Global NCAP crash test. The SUV is claimed to have scored the highest rating (57.69 out of 66.00), combining adult and child passengers points, amongst the other Indian cars tested so far.

      In this NCAP crash test, the XUV700 scored five stars with 16.3 points out of 17.00 for adult passengers. Additionally, it secured only four stars with 41.66 points out of 49.00 for the child occupants. Meanwhile, Global NCAP tested the SUV at 64kmph. Furthermore, the XUV700’s body shell integrity and footwell were marked stable, and NCAP also stated that “they were capable of withstanding further loadings”.

      Under the Safer Cars For India initiative, Global NCAP has been testing vehicles made in India. The latest crash test involved the entry-level variant of the XUV700 equipped with basic safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS (four-channel), EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and seat belt reminder for both the driver and co-passenger. Meanwhile, The XUV300 was the first Mahindra to secure five-star, followed by the Thar’s four-star for adult occupants.

      Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

