Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India at Rs 24.79 lakh

The Maruti Invicto MPV has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in three variants, four colours and one full hybrid petrol engine powertrain setup.

Maruti Invicto design

It is essentially a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross but with some significant exterior design changes. On the face, the Invicto gets a new grille and slightly modified bumper. The profile has been retained with a new design for the machine-cut alloy wheels while the rear remains unchanged save for the revised badging. Inside, you get an all-black cabin with champagne gold accents for the centre console. The Zeta Plus variant can be had as a seven-seat or seven seat configurations while the top-spec Alpha Plus variant will be offered only a seven-seat layout.

Maruti Invicto features

The top-spec Invicto gets features like dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with 10.1-inch display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with power adjustment, 360-degree camera and ambient lighting. On the safety front, all versions get six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, e-brake and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

Maruti Invicto specs

The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre full hybrid producing 172bhp/188Nm from the ICE motor and the electric set up producing 11bhp/206Nm. The setup has been mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels and Maruti claims a ARAI mileage of 24.30kmpl.

Competition

The main rival for the Maruti Invicto is the Toyota Innova Hycross but also top-spec versions of the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

Pricing for the Maruti Invicto

Maruti Invicto Zeta Plus 7S- Rs. 24.79 lakh

Maruti Invicto Zeta Plus 8S- Rs 24.84 lakh

Maruti Invicto Alpha Plus 7S- Rs 28.42 lakh

Maruti Invicto Subscription package- Rs. 61,860

