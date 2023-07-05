    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India at Rs 24.79 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 05 July 2023,14:01 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto prices 

            The Maruti Invicto MPV has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in three variants, four colours and one full hybrid petrol engine powertrain setup. 

            Maruti Invicto design

            It is essentially a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross but with some significant exterior design changes. On the face, the Invicto gets a new grille and slightly modified bumper. The profile has been retained with a new design for the machine-cut alloy wheels while the rear remains unchanged save for the revised badging. Inside, you get an all-black cabin with champagne gold accents for the centre console. The Zeta Plus variant can be had as a seven-seat or seven seat configurations while the top-spec Alpha Plus variant will be offered only a seven-seat layout. 

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

            Maruti Invicto features

            The top-spec Invicto gets features like dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with 10.1-inch display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with power adjustment, 360-degree camera and ambient lighting. On the safety front, all versions get six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, e-brake and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. 

            Maruti Invicto specs

            The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre full hybrid producing 172bhp/188Nm from the ICE motor and the electric set up producing 11bhp/206Nm. The setup has been mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels and Maruti claims a ARAI mileage of 24.30kmpl. 

            Competition

            The main rival for the Maruti Invicto is the Toyota Innova Hycross but also top-spec versions of the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus

            Pricing for the Maruti Invicto 

            Maruti Invicto Zeta Plus 7S- Rs. 24.79 lakh 

            Maruti Invicto Zeta Plus 8S- Rs 24.84 lakh 

            Maruti Invicto Alpha Plus 7S- Rs 28.42 lakh 

            Maruti Invicto Subscription package- Rs. 61,860

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra announces monsoon service camp across the country

            Mahindra announces monsoon service camp across the country

            By Haji Chakralwale07/05/2023 19:03:42

            Mahindra has announced a monsoon special service camp for its entire range of SUVs in India. The camp is being held from 3 July to 15 July 2023 at all Mahindra-authorised service centres across the country.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India at Rs 24.79 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India at Rs 24.79 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/05/2023 14:01:17

            This is Maruti's most premium vehicle from Nexa

            Maruti Invicto premium MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

            Maruti Invicto premium MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat07/04/2023 18:52:19

            This will be the most expensive Nexa product

            Kia unveils the new Seltos facelift in India

            Kia unveils the new Seltos facelift in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/04/2023 12:50:20

            Kia India has officially pulled the wraps off its new Seltos facelift for the Indian market. With this, the carmaker has commenced the bookings of the model. Interested customers can book the Seltos facelift through any Kia-authorised dealerships across the country.

            Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range from 17 July

            Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range from 17 July

            By Haji Chakralwale07/03/2023 17:47:32

            Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its entire range of cars from 17 July, 2023. The price hike will include both ICE and EV models of the carmaker with an average increment of 0.6 per cent.

            Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India tomorrow

            Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India tomorrow

            By Haji Chakralwale07/03/2023 17:31:09

            Kia India is all set to reveal the updated Seltos for the Indian market tomorrow, 4 July, 2023. Meanwhile, dealerships across the country have already started accepting orders for the Seltos facelift. With this update, this Kia SUV will receive cosmetic changes on the outside with major revisions to its interiors.

            Honda Elevate bookings open: To be offered in four variants and seven colours

            Honda Elevate bookings open: To be offered in four variants and seven colours

            By Desirazu Venkat07/03/2023 15:54:38

            It will be launched in India on September 2023

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars